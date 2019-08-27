When to expect MTG Throne of Eldraine spoilers

The Throne of Eldraine (ToE) Magic: The Gathering set will be released during the first week of October, which means spoiler season should kick off a few weeks prior.

The fall rotation is just around the corner for the Standard format in MTG, and with it comes the highly-anticipated Throne of Eldraine set. Spoilers typically begin several weeks before a set’s release, which head designer Mark Rosewater confirmed yesterday (Aug. 26) in his State of Design article.

“Join me next week when I… well, you’ll just have to be patient,” Rosewater said to tease the MTG community.

Rosewater will most likely officially drop the three Rowan cards in his article next week. And if we’re lucky, maybe a reveal and explanation of a new ToE mechanic will be included. It’s speculated that one of the new mechanics in ToE will be a progression one, similar to Level Up that was used in the Rise of the Eldrazi and Modern Horizons sets.

Related: MTG upgrades booster packs and card styles with Throne of Eldraine

Steady spoilers should start flooding out of the MTG camp around Sept. 9. Wizards of the Coast (WotC) made changes to how spoilers release following several mishaps during the pre-release of War of the Spark.

Sometime in the first week of September, WotC will reveal the dates and names of all parties who have been authorized to reveal a ToE spoiler. The new system was mostly a success during the Core Set 2020 spoilers and didn’t have a single glitch during the most recent reveals of Commander 2019.

Related: Brewing in Brawl around MTG’s newest Legendary from Throne of Eldraine

The official release date for the MTG Throne of Eldraine set is Oct. 4, which is also the date when rotation in Standard will occur. Pre-release for the ToE set is Sept. 28 to 29 and early access via MTG Arena and MTGO will likely take place around the last week of September.