Ondřej Stráský is giving away 10,000 gems in MTG Arena

Mythic Championship VI winner Ondřej Stráský has a challenge for MTG Arena players.

Following the MTG bans in Standard yesterday, Stráský will hand out 10,000 gems to whoever can craft the best Standard deck without Oko, Once Upon a Time, and Veil of Summer.

Ondřej Stráský on Twitter Now that Oko and company got the axe, I understand that some of you will have to build new decks on Arena. I got just the thing! 10 000 gems I received at MC5! Follow me and retweet this tweet to enter the giveaway. I’ll pick the lucky winner on Wednesday, the 20th.

Deck submissions are due today and the winner will be announced on Nov. 20. Crafted decks can be submitted via direct message on Twitter. A decklist should include a minimum of 60 cards in the main deck and 15 in sideboard. The reward of 10,000 gems in MTG Arena is roughly the equivalent of $50.

With Oko, Thief of Crowns removed from his throne in Standard, the door for creative crafting has officially been opened. Due to the havoc the planeswalker brought to Standard, very few archetypes have been expanded upon since fall rotation and the release of the Throne of Eldraine set.

Players no longer need to worry about key cards turning into 3/3 elks, or getting creatures stolen in exchange for a Food token. Since the Banned and Restricted announcement yesterday, MTG Arena players have already begun to experiment with various cards.

Mythic Championship VII Magic Arena is only a few weeks away. If a submitted deck is good enough, it’s likely Stráský will play it at the last major Magic tournament of the year.