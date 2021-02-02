Here’s every February 2021 Magic: The Gathering Oracle change

Stay up to date on changes to MTG cards.

A total of nine Oracle Magic: The Gathering changes are taking place alongside the release of Kaldheim.

Oracle in MTG is essentially a database of every card printed and the text on each of those cards. Wizards of the Coast updates the Oracle four times a year, with the most recent one coinciding with the release of Kaldheim. Changes via an Oracle update will typically adjust the text on a card or reword an ability should it not be working as intended.

From a KHM God to a Zendikar Vampire, here’s every MTG Oracle change in Feb. 2021.

Alrund, God of the Cosmos

Original text printed on Alrund, God of the Cosmos accidentally allowed players to put all cards of a chosen type (from anywhere) into hand.

New text: Alrund gets +1/+1 for each card in your hand and each foretold card you own in exile. At the beginning of your end step, choose a card type, then reveal the top two cards of your library. Put all cards of the chosen type into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

Chains of Mephistopheles

Chains of Mephistopheles worked off the assumption that each turn could have a single draw step. Due to Sphinx of the Second Sun, its text was changed.

New text: If a player would draw a card except the first one they draw in each of their draw steps, that player discards a card instead. If the player discards a card this way, they draw a card. If the player doesn’t discard a card this way, they mill a card.

Drana, the Last Bloodchief

Text was adjusted with Drana, the Last Bloodchief to include “an additional,” in order to clarify “what happens if the creature entering the battlefield has its own way of entering with +1/+1 counters on it.”

New text: Whenever Drana, the Last Bloodchief attacks, defending player chooses a nonlegendary creature card in your graveyard. You return that card to the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it. The creature is a Vampire in addition to its other types.

Grim Reminder

Grim Reminder now clarifies “opponent who cast a spell” instead of “opponent who cast a card.”

New text: Search your library for a nonland card and reveal it. Each opponent who cast a spell this turn with the same name as that card loses 6 life. Then shuffle your library.

Idol of Endurance

The word “the” was removed from Idol of Endurance’s template.

Jeska, Thrice Reborn

Jeska was referred to as an “it” instead of “her” in the Jeska, Thrice Reborn rules text. The word “it” has been replaced with “her.”

Quicken and Savage Summoning

Both cards, according to WotC, were supposed to use “spell” as opposed to “card.”

Quicken new text: The next sorcery spell you cast this turn can be cast as though it had flash. (It can be cast any time you could cast an instant.) Draw a card.

Savage Summoning new text: This spell can’t be countered. The next creature spell you cast this turn can be cast as though it had flash. That spell can’t be countered. That creature enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

Skinshifter

Skinshifter’s template was improved upon for each of the three “Choose one” options.