Here are the top meta ELD decks for the MTG Arena Win Every Card Challenge

It’s been less than a week since the release of the Throne of Eldraine set on MTG Arena and several archetypes are already dominating.

In honor of MTG Arena exiting its open beta, WotC is offering players a chance to win one copy of every card in Standard via a two-part event on MTGA. Over the last five days, players were given a chance to build any deck in Standard with access to every card during the Play Any Card event.

Part two, the Win Every Card Challenge, launches Oct. 7 at 10am CT. MTGA players will put their skills to the test to reap some major rewards.

Zero to one win: One Throne of Eldraine Rare ICR plus Golden Egg card sleeve.

Two to three wins: Two ELD Rare IRCs plus Golden Egg card sleeve.

Four to five wins: Three ELD Rare IRCs plus Golden Egg card sleeve.

Six to seven wins: Four ELD Rare IRCs plus Golden Egg card sleeve.

Eight wins: Five ELD Rare IRCs plus Golden Egg card sleeve.

Nine to 10 Wins: One Sealed Event token plus five ELD Rare IRCs and a Golden Egg card sleeve.

11 wins: One copy of every card in Throne of Eldraine plus one Sealed Event token and Golden Egg card sleeve.

12 wins: One copy of every card in Standard plus one Sealed Event token and Golden Egg card sleeve.

Based on stats from a Reddit user and gameplay research, several archetypes dominated the field during the Play Any Card Event.

The top-performing decks during the MTGA Play Any Deck event were Simic Ramp, Bant Ramp/Field, and Red-Deck Wins (RDW), according to the Reddit user. And our data showed similar results.

RDW had a 60 to 68 win percentage (includes Torbran Cavalcade and Mono-Red Aggro).

Simic Ramp had a 65 to 74 win percentage (Includes Oko/Nissa Food and Stonecoil/Hydroid Krasis ramp).

Bant Field/Ramp had a 67 to 74 win percentage.

Magic players have two options heading into the MTG Arena Win Every Deck Challenge: join the masses by running one of the top-meta decks from Play Every Card or design a deck set to break the meta.

The MTGA Win Every Deck Challenge begins on Oct. 7 at 10am CT and will run for 36 hours.