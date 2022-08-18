All MTG Dominaria United booster treatments

Zur, Eternal Schemer The Raven Man Squee, Dubious Monarch Soul of Windgrace Sheoldred, the Apocalypse Raff, Eatherlight Stalwart Jhoira, Ageless Innovator Braids, Arisen Nightmare Temporal Firestorm Defiler of Dreams Liliana of the Veil Jaya, Fiery Negotiator Plains

Wizards of the Coast is returning Magic: The Gathering booster fun stained glass treatments to Dominaria United, along with borderless and textured foil.

Unlike previous Magic sets that have had several booster fun treatments, WotC is taking a simpler approach to Dominaria United. The Standard-legal set will only contain two booster fun treatments, stained glass and borderless, with the addition of textured foil treatments applied to stained glass legendary creatures. All Draft, set, and collector booster packs will contain non-foil and foil versions of the two booster fun treatments.

Stained glass MTG treatments

Stain glass treatment returns to Standard with a cycle of basic lands that incorporate patterns into land elements. Designers chose stain glass as a Showcase to coincide with the reverence players have for the plane of Dominaira and its inhabitants. Players can find the stained glass basic lands in Draft, set, and collector boosters. Foil versions of those lands are only in collector boosters.

Sheoldred, the Apocalypse Jhoira, Ageless Innovator Squee, Dubious Monarch Zur, Eternal Schemer

The booster fun treatment was also extended to legendaries within DMU, with every legendary creature having a Showcase stained glass treatment version. Each of these versions pays tribute to the original art while expanding upon the characters depicted within.

Players can find stained glass legendary creatures in Draft, set, and collector boosters (non-foil and foil). Collector booster packs will also have a textured foil version of DMU legendary creatures. It’s a slightly different version than what was used in Double Masters 2022, with the frame having the textured foil treatment.

The DMU set is the second in Magic to have the stain glass treatment, with War of the Spark being the first. And with the Dominaria United story leading toward a Multiverse war, it’s possible the stain glass treatment will get carried over into future Dominaria sets over the course of the next year.

Borderless MTG treatment

All four planeswalkers in the DMU set—Jaya, Liliana, Teferi, and Ajani—will get a borderless booster fun treatment. Since they are legendaries, the planeswalkers will have stained glass treatment versions too. And the artwork featured on the borderless versions has the planeswalkers posing in front of stained glass windows, thematically tying the two versions together.

Liliana of the Veil Defiler of Dreams Temporal Firestorm Jaya, Fiery Negotiator

Lands will also have a borderless treatment, specifically the DMU Pain lands. And a variety of creatures and spells have the borderless treatment as well. Players can find non-foil and traditional foil borderless planeswalkers and Pain lands in Draft, set, and collector booster packs.

All images via Wizards of the Coast.