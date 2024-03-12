Monster Hunter fans baffled by strange announcement during Capcom Highlights

Monster Hunter fans tuning into the latest Capcom Highlights show were left baffled by an odd announcement for the franchise.

Capcom issued an advanced warning that Monster Hunter Wilds would not feature at the event, but it wasn’t complete radio silence for the franchise due to news concerning other titles.

Among them was Capcom’s announcement that Monster Hunter Stories 2, a title first released on Nintendo Switch and PC in 2021, would be available on PlayStation 4—which is strange considering we’re now four years into the PS5 era.

Over on Reddit, the announcement raised eyebrows, with one fan admitting they were “a bit confused” about the decision, while fans on X (formerly Twitter) shared further confusion.

The announcement makes sense, however, as PS5 players will be able to play Monster Hunter Stories 2 when it releases on June 14 through the backwards compatibility feature—which is great news for PlayStation players.

The same cannot be said for Xbox, though, with neither the remastered Monster Hunter Stories or its sequel coming to the platform. That news also resulted in surprise, particularly given Monster Hunter Wilds will launch on Microsoft platforms.

Fans declared the absence on Xbox was a “huge miss” and asked why the title was “skipping Xbox.” The exact reasons behind the decision have not been revealed, nor do we know if the titles will arrive on Xbox further down the line.

That won’t matter to PlayStation players, who can look forward to playing both Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2 when both titles drop on June 14—the perfect way to keep players occupied until Monster Hunter Wilds launches in 2025.

Meanwhile, Xbox players will have to keep themselves busy with Monster Hunter World until the new title finally drops.