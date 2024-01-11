All Mantles in Monster Hunter World and how to unlock them

Mantles in Monster Hunter World are a valuable tool for any player that can turn the tide of a battle, providing a wealth of different boosts and benefits.

Mantles appear as cloaks on the back of players in Monster Hunter World. These cloaks can be changed before embarking on quests to match specific needs, providing immunity against different elemental effects, increasing damage output, and many other uses.

You’ll need to gather a vast collection of Mantles in Monster Hunter World to become the best hunter you can, and we’re here to help with a definitive guide on every Mantle you can get and how to unlock them.

All Monster Hunter World Mantles

Equip yourself for a fight. Image via Capcom.

Apothecary Mantle

The Apothecary Mantle in Monster Hunter World increases the probability of triggering status buildup when attacking with weapons that induce abnormal statuses, with effects lasting for 60 seconds and taking 210 seconds to recharge.

You can unlock the Apothecary Mantle in Monster Hunter World after completing research on 10 different monsters and completing the eight-star A Portent of Disaster quest. The Apothecary Mantle+ is unlocked after completing the five-star quest The Tyrant’s Banquet.

Bandit Mantle

The Bandit Mantle in Monster Hunter World causes monsters to drop rare trade-in items when you attack them, with effects lasting for 180 seconds and taking 210 seconds to recharge.

You can unlock the Bandit Mantle in Monster Hunter World after completing the five-star Redefining the Power Couple quest. The Bandit Mantle+ is unlocked after completing the three-star A Nasty Flesh Wound quest.

Challenger Mantle

The Challenge Mantle in Monster Hunter World makes monsters easier to lure and target you more often, though its effect ends if you are attacked. The effect lasts for 180 seconds and takes 300 seconds to recharge.

You can unlock the Challenger Mantle in Monster Hunter World after completing the seven-star quest The Red and Blue Crew. The Challenger+ Mantle is unlocked after completing the three-star quest Runnin’, Rollin’, and Weepin’.

Dragonproof Mantle

The Dragonproof Mantle in Monster Hunter World reduces the damage you receive from dragons, nullifies Dragonblight, and powers up your weapon’s dragon properties. Effects from the Mantle last for 120 seconds and take 300 seconds to recharge.

You can unlock the Dragonproof Mantle in Monster Hunter World after completing the six-star assigned quest Old World Monster in the New World and encountering a Deviljho for the first time, before then completing the seven-star Special Assignment The Food Chain Dominator. To unlock the Dragonproof+ Mantle, you need to complete the Technician’s Temperament delivery.

Evasion Mantle

The Evasion Mantle in Monster Hunter World raises your invulnerability window while evading and grants an attack boost for evading a monster attack at the last moment. Effects from the Mantle last 90 seconds and take 300 seconds to recharge.

You can unlock the Evasion Mantle in Monster Hunter World after hunting seven different threat-level two Tempered Monsters and completing the nine-star quest New World Sky, New World Flower. To unlock the Evasion+ Mantle, you must complete the three-star quest Proud White Knight.

Fireproof Mantle

The Fireproof Mantle in Monster Hunter World reduces the Fire Damage you receive and prevents Fireblight and Blastblight, as well as damage from hot environments. Effects last for 180 seconds and take 210 seconds to recharge.

You can unlock the Fireproof Mantle in Monster Hunter World after completing the seven-star quest A Fiery Convergence. To unlock the Fireproof Mantle+, you need to complete the three-star quest Festival of Explosions.

Ghillie Mantle

The Ghillie Mantle in Monster Hunter World makes you temporarily invisible from enemies, with the effect ending if you perform an attack or take damage. Effects last for 120 seconds and take 300 seconds to recharge.

You can unlock the Ghillie Mantle in Monster Hunter World after completing the three-star Assigned Quest Sinister Shadows in the Swamp. To unlock the Ghillie Mantle+, you must complete the one-star Ice Catch quest.

Glider Mantle

The Glider Mantle in Monster Hunter World increases the time you are in the air when jumping, enabling you to ride strong winds and making it easier to mount monsters. Effects last for 180 seconds and take 120 seconds to recharge.

You can unlock the Glider Mantle in Monster Hunter World after completing the first quest in the Coral Highlands. To unlock the Glider Mantle+, you must complete the three-star quest Red and Black Aces.

Iceproof Mantle

The Iceproof Mantle in Monster Hunter World reduces the Ice damage you receive, nullifies Iceblight and cold effects, and nullifies mobility reduction from deep snow. Effects last for 180 seconds and take 210 seconds to recharge.

You can unlock the Iceproof Mantle in Monster Hunter World after completing the Armory R&D: Weatherizing delivery. To unlock the Iceproof Mantle+, you need to complete the four-star quest Duet of Rime.

Immunity Mantle

The Immunity Mantle in Monster Hunter World removes and nullifies all abnormal status effects for the duration of the effect, lasting for 120 seconds and taking 210 seconds to recharge.

You can unlock the Immunity Mantle in Monster Hunter World after completing research of 15 different monsters and complete the eight-star quest A Blaze on the Sand. To unlock the Immunity Mantle+, you need to complete the five-star quest It’s the Afterlife for Me.

Impact Mantle

The Impact Mantle in Monster Hunter World adds a stun effect to attacks and increases the potency of an existing stun effect, lasting for 90 seconds and taking 360 seconds to recharge.

You can unlock the Impact Mantle in Monster Hunter World after hunting five different threat level one tempered monsters and completing the nine-star quest Showdown: the Muck and the Maul. To unlock the Impact Mantle+, you need to reach MR 125 and complete the six-star quest Hymn of Moon and Sun.

Rocksteady Mantle

The Rocksteady Mantle in Monster Hunter World eliminates damage reactions, prevents wind effects, protects hearing, grants tremor resistance, and results in less damage from attacks. Effects last for 90 seconds and take 360 seconds to rechange.

You can unlock the Rocksteady Mantle in Monster Hunter World after hunting three different threat-level three tempered monsters and completing the nine-star quest A Summons from Below. To unlock the Rocksteady Mantle+, complete the four-star quest Piercing Black.

Temporal Mantle

The Temporal Mantle in Monster Hunter World nullifies damage from powerful attacks by automatically evading, with effects lasting 120 seconds and taking 300 seconds to recharge. However, you’ll need to complete a series of quests.

To unlock the Temporal Mantle in Monster Hunter World, you first need to completed the eight-star Assigned Quest Teostra the Infernal. You’ll then need to complete three eight-star Special Assignments: The Blazing Sun, Pandora’s Arena, and No Remorse, No Surrender.

To unlock the Temporal Mantle+, you must reach MR 150 and complete the six-star quest Divine Surge.

Thunderproof Mantle

The Thunderproof Mantle in Monster Hunter World reduces the thunder damage you receive and nullifies thunderblight and paralysis. Effects last for 180 seconds and take 210 seconds to recharge.

You can unlock the Thunderproof Mantle in Monster Hunter World by completing the five-star quest Gone in a Flash. To unlock the Thunderproof Mantle+, complete the four-star quest Trap the Thunder Jaw.

Vitality Mantle

The Vitality Mantle in Monster Hunter World negates a fixed amount of damage before expiring, effectively providing increased health. The effect lasts for 120 seconds and takes 360 seconds to recharge.

You can unlock the Vitality Mantle in Monster Hunter World by completing the five-star Assigned Quest Into the Bowels of the Vale. To unlock the Vitality Mantle+, complete the one-star quest This Here’s Big Horn Country!

Waterproof Mantle

The Waterproof Mantle in Monster Hunter World reduces the water damage you receive, nullifies waterblight, and reduces mobility restrictions in mud. It also negates mobility restrictions entirely for deep water. Effects last for 180 seconds and take 210 seconds to recharge.

You can unlock the Waterproof Mantle in Monster Hunter World by completing the Armory R&D: Waterproofing Delivery. To unlock the Waterproof Mantle+, complete the two-star quest Put That Red Cup Away.