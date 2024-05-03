The Lucha Libre Loot keyart in Monopoly GO on a blurry background with the same colors.
Monopoly GO Lucha Libre Loot rewards and milestones

Lucha Libre Loot is matching perfectly the start time of the new Nocturnal Treasures event, which means a load of extra rewards.
Lucha Libre Loot is the new Monopoly GO event packed with free rewards. This time, it coincides with the new Treasure Hunt event, Nocturnal Treasures, so it provides you with a bunch of pickaxes and you can grab extra prizes from that event.

What is Lucha Libre Loot in Monopoly GO?

Lucha Libre Loot is the usual solo event in Monopoly GO. Any player who logs in between May 3 and May 5 automatically participates. All you need to do is roll the dice on the board and land on an event-themed Pickup token in specific squares, earning you points for the event. As you reach certain point milestones, the game rewards you with prizes such as free dice rolls, Sticker Packs, a High Roller boost, and Nocturnal Treasures pickaxes. The more total points you get, the better the rewards become.

All Lucha LIbre Loot rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO’s Lucha Libre Loot has a total of 15,180 free dice in its milestones, as well as 203 pickaxe tokens to spend in Nocturnal Treasures and 10 Sticker Packs to fill up your Making Music album for bonus rewards. Here’s everything you can collect during the event in each points milestone:

MilestoneLucha Libre Loot rewardsPoints required
OneThree PickaxesFive
TwoCashFive
ThreeGreen Sticker Pack (one star)10
Four125 dice75
FiveFour Pickaxes15
SixGreen Sticker Pack (one star)15
SevenFive Pickaxes20
EightRent Frenzy for 10 minutes25
Nine230 dice150
10Seven Pickaxes25
11Green Sticker Pack (one star)30
12Cash30
13Eight Pickaxes35
14600 dice450
15Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)50
16Cash Grab for 10 minutes60
1712 Pickaxes70
18Cash80
19800 dice900
20Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)60
2115 Pickaxes65
22Cash70
23High Roller for 10 minutes90
241,200 dice1,500
2517 Pickaxes120
26Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)200
2720 Pickaxes150
28100 dice140
29Cash900
30125 dice170
3122 Pickaxes180
32Cash210
33Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)250
341,500 dice1,800
3525 Pickaxes250
36Cash Boost for five minutes350
37Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)600
3830 Pickaxes700
392,800 dice4,000
40High Roller for 15 minutes700
41500 dice900
4235 Pickaxes800
43Cash2,700
44700 dice1,100
45Cash1,000
46Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)1,250
47Cash1,500
486,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)7,500

How to score more points in Lucha Libre Loot in Monopoly GO

The best way to score more points in Lucha Libre Loot is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a pickup token. If several tokens are clustered within a range of five to nine tiles from your position, that’s also a safe bet. Employing either of these strategies will increase your odds of landing on a scoring square and earning points for the event. Remember, the dice multiplier you use when landing on a pickup will multiply your points. For example, using a x50 multiplier nets 100 points in one turn instead of two. However, you also spend 50 dice at once, so be cautious with your dice usage as these plays are high-risk, high-reward.

Thanks to the Monopoly GO wiki for the early rewards list.

