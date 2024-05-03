Monopoly GO Lucha Libre Loot rewards and milestones

Lucha Libre Loot is the new Monopoly GO event packed with free rewards. This time, it coincides with the new Treasure Hunt event, Nocturnal Treasures, so it provides you with a bunch of pickaxes and you can grab extra prizes from that event.
What is Lucha Libre Loot in Monopoly GO?
Lucha Libre Loot is the usual solo event in Monopoly GO. Any player who logs in between May 3 and May 5 automatically participates. All you need to do is roll the dice on the board and land on an event-themed Pickup token in specific squares, earning you points for the event. As you reach certain point milestones, the game rewards you with prizes such as free dice rolls, Sticker Packs, a High Roller boost, and Nocturnal Treasures pickaxes. The more total points you get, the better the rewards become.
All Lucha LIbre Loot rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO’s Lucha Libre Loot has a total of 15,180 free dice in its milestones, as well as 203 pickaxe tokens to spend in Nocturnal Treasures and 10 Sticker Packs to fill up your Making Music album for bonus rewards. Here’s everything you can collect during the event in each points milestone:
|Milestone
|Lucha Libre Loot rewards
|Points required
|One
|Three Pickaxes
|Five
|Two
|Cash
|Five
|Three
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|10
|Four
|125 dice
|75
|Five
|Four Pickaxes
|15
|Six
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|15
|Seven
|Five Pickaxes
|20
|Eight
|Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
|25
|Nine
|230 dice
|150
|
|10
|Seven Pickaxes
|25
|11
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|30
|12
|Cash
|30
|13
|Eight Pickaxes
|35
|14
|600 dice
|450
|15
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|50
|16
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|60
|17
|12 Pickaxes
|70
|18
|Cash
|80
|19
|800 dice
|900
|
|20
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|60
|21
|15 Pickaxes
|65
|22
|Cash
|70
|23
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|90
|24
|1,200 dice
|1,500
|25
|17 Pickaxes
|120
|26
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|200
|27
|20 Pickaxes
|150
|28
|100 dice
|140
|29
|Cash
|900
|
|30
|125 dice
|170
|31
|22 Pickaxes
|180
|32
|Cash
|210
|33
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|250
|34
|1,500 dice
|1,800
|35
|25 Pickaxes
|250
|36
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|350
|37
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|600
|38
|30 Pickaxes
|700
|39
|2,800 dice
|4,000
|
|40
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|700
|41
|500 dice
|900
|42
|35 Pickaxes
|800
|43
|Cash
|2,700
|44
|700 dice
|1,100
|45
|Cash
|1,000
|46
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|1,250
|47
|Cash
|1,500
|48
|6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|7,500
How to score more points in Lucha Libre Loot in Monopoly GO
The best way to score more points in Lucha Libre Loot is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a pickup token. If several tokens are clustered within a range of five to nine tiles from your position, that’s also a safe bet. Employing either of these strategies will increase your odds of landing on a scoring square and earning points for the event. Remember, the dice multiplier you use when landing on a pickup will multiply your points. For example, using a x50 multiplier nets 100 points in one turn instead of two. However, you also spend 50 dice at once, so be cautious with your dice usage as these plays are high-risk, high-reward.
Thanks to the Monopoly GO wiki for the early rewards list.