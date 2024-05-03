Monopoly GO Lucha Libre Loot rewards and milestones

Lucha Libre Loot is the new Monopoly GO event packed with free rewards. This time, it coincides with the new Treasure Hunt event, Nocturnal Treasures, so it provides you with a bunch of pickaxes and you can grab extra prizes from that event.

What is Lucha Libre Loot in Monopoly GO?

Lucha Libre Loot is the usual solo event in Monopoly GO. Any player who logs in between May 3 and May 5 automatically participates. All you need to do is roll the dice on the board and land on an event-themed Pickup token in specific squares, earning you points for the event. As you reach certain point milestones, the game rewards you with prizes such as free dice rolls, Sticker Packs, a High Roller boost, and Nocturnal Treasures pickaxes. The more total points you get, the better the rewards become.

All Lucha LIbre Loot rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO’s Lucha Libre Loot has a total of 15,180 free dice in its milestones, as well as 203 pickaxe tokens to spend in Nocturnal Treasures and 10 Sticker Packs to fill up your Making Music album for bonus rewards. Here’s everything you can collect during the event in each points milestone:

Milestone Lucha Libre Loot rewards Points required One Three Pickaxes Five Two Cash Five Three Green Sticker Pack (one star) 10 Four 125 dice 75 Five Four Pickaxes 15 Six Green Sticker Pack (one star) 15 Seven Five Pickaxes 20 Eight Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes 25 Nine 230 dice 150 10 Seven Pickaxes 25 11 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 30 12 Cash 30 13 Eight Pickaxes 35 14 600 dice 450 15 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 50 16 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 60 17 12 Pickaxes 70 18 Cash 80 19 800 dice 900 20 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 60 21 15 Pickaxes 65 22 Cash 70 23 High Roller for 10 minutes 90 24 1,200 dice 1,500 25 17 Pickaxes 120 26 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 200 27 20 Pickaxes 150 28 100 dice 140 29 Cash 900 30 125 dice 170 31 22 Pickaxes 180 32 Cash 210 33 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 250 34 1,500 dice 1,800 35 25 Pickaxes 250 36 Cash Boost for five minutes 350 37 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 600 38 30 Pickaxes 700 39 2,800 dice 4,000 40 High Roller for 15 minutes 700 41 500 dice 900 42 35 Pickaxes 800 43 Cash 2,700 44 700 dice 1,100 45 Cash 1,000 46 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 1,250 47 Cash 1,500 48 6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 7,500

How to score more points in Lucha Libre Loot in Monopoly GO

It’s time to profit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to score more points in Lucha Libre Loot is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a pickup token. If several tokens are clustered within a range of five to nine tiles from your position, that’s also a safe bet. Employing either of these strategies will increase your odds of landing on a scoring square and earning points for the event. Remember, the dice multiplier you use when landing on a pickup will multiply your points. For example, using a x50 multiplier nets 100 points in one turn instead of two. However, you also spend 50 dice at once, so be cautious with your dice usage as these plays are high-risk, high-reward.

Thanks to the Monopoly GO wiki for the early rewards list.

