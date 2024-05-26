Monopoly GO drum with cash and Dice
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Grill & Glory rewards

Earn cash to take advantage of special events while stocking up on Dice rolls for the next main event.
Danny Forster
Published: May 26, 2024 11:06 am

Scopely has wrapped the May Sunken Treasures main event and dropped a standard one-day Monopoly GO tournament called Grill & Glory rewards so that players can restock their cash and Dice roll inventory.

What are the Grill & Glory Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

Monopoly GO Scottie on warm summer day
Collect what rewards you can as bonuses while completing other objectives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is nothing special about the Grill & Glory Monopoly GO rewards as they are standard for a tournament with 25 milestones. But that doesn’t mean the tournament rewards are bad, featuring 3,440 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash as rewards for completing the event.

Grill & Glory milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesGrill & Glory rewards
One5540 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three9070 Dice rolls
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice rolls
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker pack
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker pack
10275175 Dice rolls
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker pack
13375250 Dice rolls
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice rolls
17550Blue Sticker pack
18700Cash
19800500 Dice rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice rolls

How to get the most Monopoly GO rewards from the Grill & Glory event

Since the Grill & Glory Monopoly GO tournament is a standard 25 milestone event with no special or unique rewards, I recommend collecting rewards from the tournament as a side bonus. The May 26 daily special events feature Board Rush and Landmark Rush running at the same time, which is an excellent opportunity to restock on Dice rolls before the next Partner event.

Complete the daily Quick Wins for a Purple Sticker pack, which will require rolling around the Monopoly GO board while collecting rewards from the Grill & Glory tournament. And if you have an abundance of Dice rolls, running the board at a 20x multiplier after you level up your Monopoly GO boards during the Rush events should place you in the top three of the leaderboard—earning you more Dice rolls and Stickers.

The Grill & Glory Monopoly GO event also features flash events like High Roller at milestone four and Mega Heist at milestone eight to help you unlock rewards quicker while potentially saving Dice rolls. And don’t forget to push milestone levels for the Captain’s Quest solo event so that you can collect Stickers you need for the Making Music Sticker album.

Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 26, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Captain’s Quest rewards
Mrs. Monopoly looking at artifact in Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Guide to maximize Captain’s Quest rewards
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 24, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO’s Bullseye Boom rewards guide (May 24)
The Bullseye Boom logo on a blurry background with "May 24 to 26" written above it.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO’s Bullseye Boom rewards guide (May 24)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 24, 2024
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.