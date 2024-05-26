Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Grill & Glory rewards

Scopely has wrapped the May Sunken Treasures main event and dropped a standard one-day Monopoly GO tournament called Grill & Glory rewards so that players can restock their cash and Dice roll inventory.
What are the Grill & Glory Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?
There is nothing special about the Grill & Glory Monopoly GO rewards as they are standard for a tournament with 25 milestones. But that doesn’t mean the tournament rewards are bad, featuring 3,440 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash as rewards for completing the event.
|Grill & Glory milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Grill & Glory rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|90
|70 Dice rolls
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker pack
|10
|275
|175 Dice rolls
|
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker pack
|13
|375
|250 Dice rolls
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice rolls
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice rolls
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice rolls
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice rolls
How to get the most Monopoly GO rewards from the Grill & Glory event
Since the Grill & Glory Monopoly GO tournament is a standard 25 milestone event with no special or unique rewards, I recommend collecting rewards from the tournament as a side bonus. The May 26 daily special events feature Board Rush and Landmark Rush running at the same time, which is an excellent opportunity to restock on Dice rolls before the next Partner event.
Complete the daily Quick Wins for a Purple Sticker pack, which will require rolling around the Monopoly GO board while collecting rewards from the Grill & Glory tournament. And if you have an abundance of Dice rolls, running the board at a 20x multiplier after you level up your Monopoly GO boards during the Rush events should place you in the top three of the leaderboard—earning you more Dice rolls and Stickers.
The Grill & Glory Monopoly GO event also features flash events like High Roller at milestone four and Mega Heist at milestone eight to help you unlock rewards quicker while potentially saving Dice rolls. And don’t forget to push milestone levels for the Captain’s Quest solo event so that you can collect Stickers you need for the Making Music Sticker album.