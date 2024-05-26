Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Grill & Glory rewards

Scopely has wrapped the May Sunken Treasures main event and dropped a standard one-day Monopoly GO tournament called Grill & Glory rewards so that players can restock their cash and Dice roll inventory.

Recommended Videos

What are the Grill & Glory Monopoly GO rewards and milestones?

Collect what rewards you can as bonuses while completing other objectives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is nothing special about the Grill & Glory Monopoly GO rewards as they are standard for a tournament with 25 milestones. But that doesn’t mean the tournament rewards are bad, featuring 3,440 Dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash as rewards for completing the event.

Grill & Glory milestones Points to unlock milestones Grill & Glory rewards One 55 40 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 90 70 Dice rolls Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice rolls Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker pack Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker pack 10 275 175 Dice rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker pack 13 375 250 Dice rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice rolls 17 550 Blue Sticker pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice rolls 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice rolls

How to get the most Monopoly GO rewards from the Grill & Glory event

Since the Grill & Glory Monopoly GO tournament is a standard 25 milestone event with no special or unique rewards, I recommend collecting rewards from the tournament as a side bonus. The May 26 daily special events feature Board Rush and Landmark Rush running at the same time, which is an excellent opportunity to restock on Dice rolls before the next Partner event.

Complete the daily Quick Wins for a Purple Sticker pack, which will require rolling around the Monopoly GO board while collecting rewards from the Grill & Glory tournament. And if you have an abundance of Dice rolls, running the board at a 20x multiplier after you level up your Monopoly GO boards during the Rush events should place you in the top three of the leaderboard—earning you more Dice rolls and Stickers.

The Grill & Glory Monopoly GO event also features flash events like High Roller at milestone four and Mega Heist at milestone eight to help you unlock rewards quicker while potentially saving Dice rolls. And don’t forget to push milestone levels for the Captain’s Quest solo event so that you can collect Stickers you need for the Making Music Sticker album.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more