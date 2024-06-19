Here’s why you shouldn’t buy Monopoly GO stickers

So, you’re probably very close to completing a set, a full album, or even a Prestige album in Monopoly GO’s Making Music, which ends soon, on June 20. I know how it feels to be just one or two stickers away, especially when they’re not even gold stickers

Missing stickers are frustrating because it’s usually one or two denying you from getting tens of thousands of dice. With time running out, you probably want to rush and make sure you get them because 15,000 dice is an amazing reward you can’t easily buy from the Monopoly GO store.

You might think it’s a good idea to buy these stickers with real money from someone, thinking you’ll get 15,000 dice for cheaper. But it’s not that simple. Let me explain why you might want to reconsider and give up on buying stickers with real money from random people online.

Don’t waste your cash. Image via Scopely

The dice returns aren’t as massive as they look like

The main reason you don’t want to buy stickers with real money is that you’ll spend a lot of money for a small dice return. If you’re completing a set, it’s a bad investment. If you’re completing the whole album, it might seem better, but it’s still not great. While 15,000 dice sounds like a lot, it can quickly disappear in one or two unlucky partner and Treasure Hunt events with bad x1,000 High Rollers. If you get unlucky or don’t play smart, you risk losing all those dice and find yourself scrambling for stickers again in the next season.

You’ll likely get scammed

Another reason is the high chance of being scammed. People selling Monopoly GO stickers are often scammers and not respected members of the community. Active Monopoly GO players prefer to trade stickers rather than buy or sell them. Plus, buying and selling stickers with real money is against Scopely’s terms of service. You could get in trouble if reported.

Scopely’s terms state that players don’t own anything in the game and can’t commercialize it. You’re only allowed to use the game and its assets for fun, not for profit. So, people selling stickers are doing something illegal, and by buying from them, you’d be supporting that. I don’t think I’m the first person you hear saying you can’t really trust people who are doing illegal things, right? Even reputable vendors on third-party websites can’t guarantee safety, so there’s always a risk of being scammed.

We all wish Wild Stickers were more common. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If something goes wrong, Scopely won’t help you

Finally, since you can’t use Monopoly GO for commercial purposes, you won’t get any support from developer Scopely if you don’t get the Sticker or anything else goes wrong. Let’s say you spend $20 on a 5-star sticker you need to complete the set and start the new Monopoly Games album with 15,000 dice. But if the seller disappears, you lose your money and don’t get the sticker. Scopely won’t help because buying and selling stickers is against their rules.

If you get scammed or receive the wrong sticker, there’s no way to get your money back. It’s like dealing with a shady situation where you can’t go to the authorities if things go south. So, if you’re scammed while doing something illegal, you can’t expect Scopely to help. They’ll just say you took the risk and lost, and it’s not their problem.

Here’s what you can do to get missing Monopoly GO stickers instead

I know you’re probably thinking about buying Monopoly GO stickers with real money because you’re having trouble finding people to trade with. Maybe the people in your current groups don’t have the stickers you need or don’t want the ones you have. I’m here to tell you to keep trying and look beyond the communities you’re already part of.

For example, if you use a lot of trading groups on Facebook, try checking out Reddit or Discord communities. These platforms might seem less friendly at first, but they are worth a look because different people there are exchanging different stickers. Join a big Monopoly GO server on Discord, and you’ll find hundreds of people who aren’t in the Facebook groups that get flooded with sticker requests. You can offer your stickers, see what’s available, and maybe even get the sticker you need in a giveaway, which happens often on these servers.

Reddit works similarly. People create threads with the stickers they have and need, and you might find a match there. So, even though you already know you can trade stickers, try expanding your horizons and look for other communities outside your usual ones.

