ESL and Qualcomm team up to bring the Snapdragon Pro Series, a global mobile esports competition

Mobile semiconductor manufacturer Qualcomm Technologies has partnered with ESL to bring forth the Snapdragon Pro Series, a “premier, global, and multi-genre competition” which it’s calling “one of the world’s largest mobile esports ecosystems.”

The Pro Series was announced yesterday, but not a lot of information has been revealed about it. There will be several tournaments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, China, North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific culminating with a live “Masters Finals.”

The tournament will happen across three stages: the Open, Challenge, and the Masters to give all players from different regions a chance to participate. Qualcomm has said that the total prize pool is estimated to be $2 million.

“The rapid rise of mobile esports is well-documented, and we’re incredibly proud of the role ESL has played in that to date,” the CCO of ESL Gaming Rodrigo Samwell said. “Our new collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and its Snapdragon brand will elevate our mobile ecosystem to its fullest potential. We’re excited to transform the future of mobile esports for players and fans around the world, continuing to create a world where everybody can be somebody.”

More information about the Pro Series will be revealed in April 2022. Last year, the ESL Mobile Open featured seven games: League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Asphalt 9: Legends, PUBG Mobile, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, and Clash Royale. With the Pro Series being a multi-genre competition, players can expect some of these to return.