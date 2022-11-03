Yoshi-P, Final Fantasy XIV’s beloved game director, is popping up in the new Data Center

Anyone who loves Final Fantasy XIV knows who Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida is. And since the new Data Center, Dynamis, was added to the game, the game director’s character has started popping up and joining players in Eorzea.

Players can be certain that the character named Yoshi’P Sampo is exactly who they think it is since the name is perma-banned for everyone else and cannot be used. Since the new Data Center was added in North America, the beloved FFXIV game director has been popping up on the Seraph world on Dynamis.

There are at least three separate sightings of the Lalafell version of Yoshi-P that people have posted to Reddit so far. The first asked if they just met Yoshi-P, who was sitting on a bench in Old Sharlayan. Then, he showed up with Hildibrand, and again in an Aurum Vale party.

Yoshi-P is very well known throughout the FFXIV community and often will jump in-game to play with other people. The community loves him so much that when he had to delay the new Endwalker expansion by a week, memes popped up of a little girl wiping tears off of Yoshi-P’s face on their screens. In many other games where a delay would be met with anger and threats to developers, the FFXIV community was mostly understanding and offered their comfort to Yoshi-P.

Players are so enamored by their favorite game director. They’re having a blast trying to find him in the new server and are praising him for being so social in the game in addition to all of the duties he has with not just FFXIV, but also with Final Fantasy XVI.

Just be careful, because if he pops up in your Duty Finder, he might play tank, and you might have to heal him, which means the pressure to not let the director of the game you are playing die is at an all-time high.