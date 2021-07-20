Will New World closed beta progress carry over to the game’s full release?

Players have two weeks to make as much progress in Aeternum as they can.

New World, the long-awaited MMO from Amazon Games Studios, entered its closed beta testing phase today. Players have two weeks to make as much progress as possible in the new title. A strong portion of the game’s features will be on display over the course of the next 14 days.

But it’s important to keep in mind that any progress players make in the closed beta for New World won’t be carried over into the game’s official release later this year. When the New World closed beta ends on Aug. 3, Amazon Games Studios will completely wipe all characters in preparation for the global launch.

Over the course of the next two weeks, players have the opportunity to participate in the various game modes offered in New World, such as Expeditions and Outpush Rush, in addition to mastering the 11 weapons available to play in the game.

While players may see their attributes and mastery points stack quite high during their time playing New World, they’ll be dropped back down to zero once the game goes through a proper launch on Aug. 31.

The character wipe for the New World closed beta will take place once the testing process comes to a close on Aug. 3 at 1:59am CT.