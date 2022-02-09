Where to find the Salt Giant in Lost Ark

Through your adventures in Lost Ark, you’ll come across many monsters and bosses. While these encounters can feel like a walk in the park, dealing with world bosses may require you to bring your A-game.

Lost Ark’s map is made up of giant continents and each one will have main bosses that players will need to deal with at some point in the game. The Salt Giant may have a scary look on the outside, but its lore reveals its selfless acts to protect Yudian soil. The Salt Giant was an elemental in its glory days, but it had to sacrifice itself by absorbing all the evil energy that appeared after the collapse of Encavia.

Though the elemental had the right idea of burying itself underground to ensure no one gets hurt if anything goes wrong, it became all twisted and corrupted when it re-emerged hundreds of years after the event.

Where to find Salt Giant in Lost Ark

The Salt Giant is located in the southeast of Saland Hills city, which is on the Aregal Salt Plains in Lost Ark.

Similar to other world bosses, Salt Giant also spawns every 30 minutes, so if you can’t seem to find it in the location below, you’ll just need to wait for it to respawn.

Screengrab via Smilegate

While it’s possible to beat the Salt Giant if you’re geared enough, players in the earlier stages of the game can get caught off guard by the monster’s power level. Partying up to take down the Salt Giant is usually the way to go if you’re looking to get through the encounter as fast as possible.