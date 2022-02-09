Where to find Rudric in Lost Ark

From challenges to free-roaming, you’ll always find something to test your mettle in Lost Ark. At some point, you’ll need to take on world bosses, which are powerful creatures that spawn in some regions of the map.

World bosses will be relatively stronger than regular monsters and they may not always be around. When a world boss dies, it’ll take 30 minutes to respawn. If you can’t seem to find a world boss in its dedicated spawn, you may need to come back later or wait around to be the first player to take it down again when it respawns.

Where is Rudric located in Lost Ark?

Players can find Rudric around the graveyard located within Rethramis Border. More specifically, you’ll want to check out the southwestern side of the graveyard.

Screengrab via Smilegate

Rudric may look like a creature that belongs to another world, but he was once a high priest within the Holy Sacrian Empire. As the empire became more associated with dark magic, it also became the doom of Rudric.

Taking on Rudric by yourself may look tempting, but you can defeat him much faster when you have a numbers advantage on your side. Even if your friends don’t need to kill Rudric, there will always be other players looking to group up to get through the encounter faster.

Regardless of how you choose to approach Rudric, you should stack up on potions and grenades, which will allow you to retain your range advantage over the boss.