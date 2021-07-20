Where to find Fiber in New World

Fiber is one of the most pivotal resources in New World.

The closed beta for Amazon Games’ new MMO, New World, launched earlier today and many players are looking to gather up resources as quickly as possible. One of those resources is Fiber, which is highly sought-after for crafting purposes.

Fiber is one of the most important resources that you can find in New World. It’s a major ingredient for early-game crafting recipes at the outfitter station. Players can find Fiber by harvesting Hemp plants throughout the forest and grassland areas located within Aeternum.

Hemp plants are easily identifiable by their purple caps and long, green stems. Once you find a Hemp plant, you can harvest it by pressing the default interact key (E) and retrieving whatever Fiber it yields, just as you would with any other resource in the open world.

If you’re having trouble finding Fibers (or any resource for that matter), you can press (M) to pull up your World Map and click on the “Resource Locations” icon to see which regions of Aeternum are home to different resources.

The New World closed beta will run until Aug. 3 at 1:59am CT. New World will launch globally on Aug. 31.