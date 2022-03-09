Where do you get normal ship parts and material in Lost Ark?

Most Lost Ark players know that when traversing the world of Arkasia, sailing is key to finding new places to explore and quests to embark on. This is why a ship in good working order is important to any budding hero, whether you’re finding new monsters to slay or faraway lands filled with treasures.

To maintain and upgrade your ship, however, you’ll need a triumvirate of materials to level up. You’ll need to get basic timber and a combination of ship parts, all of which can be found in your travels with Processor NPCs. These vendors can be found in every major city—like near the Harmony Plaza in Luterra Castle or the Business District in Vern Castle—and are identified on the map with a yin-and-yang-looking icon.

Screengrab via Lost Ark

Once you find a Processor, you can craft these parts by spending 16 Timber, 16 Iron Ore, and 10 gold to create a bundle of 15 normal ship parts material. Timber can be acquired by chopping down trees while on land, and Iron Ore can be found in your travels when you mine the exposed material scattered across the world. You can also buy timber from special guild vessels with Pirate Coins.

Screengrab via Lost Ark

You can even get these materials in the game’s Auction House or by finding a merchant near the ports of some cities. Afterward, you’ll be able to upgrade your ship through the sailing menu by pressing the corresponding button in the top-right corner.

Screengrab via Lost Ark

These upgrades will help bolster your ship in multiple ways, including its overall speed out at sea, the ship’s durability when hitting kelp beds or heading through storms, and even the number of crew members you can take with you on board. The higher the level, the more abilities the ship will gain, like better fast sailing stats and durability consumption.