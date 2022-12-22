There are still a few unreleased classes in the West.

Lost Ark has released nearly a year ago in the West now, and the game is still trying to catch up to the original game.

Although much content from the Korean version was added within the first few months earlier this year, the pace of new updates has been slowing down since.

When will Lost Ark classes from Korean version release in the West?

The pace of new classes’ release has slowed down since last summer, as Lost Ark‘s Western version is closing the gap with the Korean version of the game.

All subclasses of the Martial Artist, Gunner, Assassin, and Mage specialties have been released according to the original version. Here are the remaining unreleased classes.

Painter

Image via Smilegate

The Painter is from the Specialist category, which has yet to release in Lost Ark‘s Western version. She uses the power of illusions to help her allies and deal a decent amount of damage.

When filling the Harmony Meter, the Artist can generate Harmony Orbs on the ground that can be picked up by her allies to get either heals or buffs. She’s set to release in April, 2023 in the West.

Meteorologist

Image via Smilegate

It’s the second subclass of the Specialist category. Similarly to the Painter, this one uses the power of illusions to fight. Her weapon is an umbrella. She casts her attacks by folding or unfolding it, wielding it like a spear when it’s folded.

She looks like an aggressive class that can attack at close range and from afar alike, with powerful AoE abilities. She can create storms and rainfalls to defeat her enemies.

She was released last summer in the Korean version, making Meteorologist one of the most recent classes. It’s still unclear whether this class will release in Lost Ark, and when, since Amazon Games has yet to mention it.

Image via Smilegate

Slayer

The Slayer is the last class to be released in Lost Ark‘s Korean version. It’ll become the first Warrior subclass with a female protagonist and is set to be introduced next month in the game.

Wielding a big sword, the Slayer is mostly similar to the Berserker. It’s considered as the female version of the class, with a few tweaks to suit her appearance and combat style.

Upcoming classes in the Korean version

A new Assassin subclass was revealed to join Lost Ark in 2023, called Soul Eater. She will wield a scythe, as shown in her promotional image, but it’s still unclear what will she play like and when she will be released.

Lastly, the male version of a Martial Artist subclass is rumored to join the game soon, but nothing has yet to be confirmed by Smilegate.

The pace of new Major updates not only has slowed down in the West, but also in the Korean version. For this reason, the last missing classes might take some time to be introduced to the West, before this version completely catches up to the original one.