The wait is going to be long.

While players are discovering the Summoner, which was introduced to Lost Ark this month, the Artist was revealed to be the next in line in the latest roadmap.

The Artist will be the first subclass from the Specialist category to release in the game, adding a welcome support option to the meta.

She uses the power of illusions to support her allies. Her Harmony Meter can generate Harmony Orbs when filled up, which offer either healing (Sunrise) or buffs (Moonfall) to allies.

In the Korean version of the game, she is a strong support option. The developer said it won’t adjust her gameplay to suit the Western audience, but only her skins, so players can expect to see the same rotations as those available on the Korean version when she releases.

Here is when the Artist will release in Lost Ark.

When will Artist release in Lost Ark?

The pace of new class releases has slowed down since the beginning of the 2022 year, and it won’t change next year.

The Artist will release five months after the Summoner, as she is planned to be introduced in April, according to the 2023 roadmap.

She will release alongside a new Ark Pass to gear her up in no time. A precise release date has yet to be revealed, however.