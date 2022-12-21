When is the Blue Protocol network test?

Bandai Namco announced Blue Protocol is coming to the West during the Game Awards 2022 in December. While Blue Protocol is still not ready for a full release, it’s a game that performs network tests regularly.

These so-called network tests are usually performed during the middle of game development to test the capabilities of a game’s servers and since Blue Protocol is an MMORPG, it should have servers strong enough to handle the players.

Blue Protocol network test start date and time

Blue Protocol’s network tests have only happened in Japan and there seems to be no news about network tests happening for the Western servers of the game. The network test for Japan will happen on Jan. 14, 2023 (2:00 PM JST) and will last until Jan. 16, 2023 (2:00 PM JST).

All throughout the tests, the server will always be open but there will be scheduled maintenance for server capacity if the devs deem it necessary. The network test will also only contain a maximum of 50,000 players and if the network test applicants exceed that number, there would be a lottery to select the accounts.

If you can’t wait for your region’s network test, you can still try to join by using a VPN. BlueProtocolDB has a guide for applying for the network test for people not located in Japan. We can’t, however, guarantee the devs won’t ban your account/IP once they find out that you’re using VPN to access their servers.

If you don’t want any of that happening to you, it’s best to stay patient and wait for further announcements regarding network tests that might happen during the first half of 2023 for the West.