When does the New World closed beta end?

Amazon’s upcoming MMO New World is a hot-button topic in the gaming community since its closed beta has attracted the attention of many popular streamers.

In just a week, testing of the game has racked up more than 23 million hours watched on Twitch, according to audience tracking website SullyGnome, making it the third most-watched game on the platform in that time.

In that same time, the game has reeled in the attention of players, too. New World reached more than 200,000 concurrent players over the weekend.

The closed beta for New World, which started last Tuesday, July 20, still has just under a week left.

New World’s closed beta will end on Aug. 2 at 2am CT.

If you weren’t invited to the beta, you can still get in. All you need to do to join the New World closed beta is pre-order the game on Amazon or Steam.

New World is set to be officially released on Aug. 31.