When does patch 6.1 release on Final Fantasy XIV?

It will bring the first Endwalker raid and more.

Final Fantasy XIV‘s patch 6.0 brought the biggest batch of content in over two years to the MMO with the Endwalker expansion, but there’s still more to come.

The 6.1 patch will introduce its first Endwalker raid, teased at the end of the expansion’s main scenario. The second high-end content scheduled to be added in the next patch is a still unknown Unreal trial.

The new PvP mode Crystal Conflict, which emphasizes strategy and coordination by featuring small-scale teams, will also be introduced with the next patch, according to the 6.0 patch notes.

The patch notes also revealed the new housing system implemented by the patch, which will also open the housing plots of the new residential area, Empyreum, in Ishgard.

Though most of the latest hairstyles have been added with Endwalker earlier in December, Hrotgar hairstyles will be introduced later with patch 6.1.

When will patch 6.1 release on FFXIV?

The wait is almost over for fans who’ve already completed most of Endwalker‘s main content.

After the delay of the expansion’s release, FFXIV game director and producer Naoki Yoshida revealed during the Live Letter from the Producer show that patch 6.1 is scheduled for Dec. 21.

Screengrab via Square Enix

No further updates were offered about the schedule since the release of Endwalker. But a blog post will likely be posted in the coming days to inform players about an upcoming maintenance to release the next patch, and what time it’ll go live for players.