When does Elder Scrolls Online High Isle release?

It's not too far away now.

Expansions are what keep MMOs going, and Elder Scrolls Online is getting its latest one in the form of High Isle.

High Isle is a set of islands that will take its place near Hammerfell. The Bretons’ home region will also introduce a new storyline to the game. There will be a war between the High Isle and the nearby island. The player’s main focus will be to put an end to this conflict while exploring all the new content.

New companion characters and the Dreadsail Reef Trial will also make their way into the game with the expansion’s release, making fans wonder when they can dip their toes into the unknown that is the High Isle.

When will Elder Scrolls Online High Isle release?

The High Isle expansion for Elder Scrolls Online is scheduled for a June 6 release on PC. Console players will have more waiting to do, however, since the game will become available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on June 21.

Players can pre-order the expansion on their platform of choice. Pre-purchasing the expansion will allow players to instantly gain access the new content when it becomes available alongside unlocking the Palefrost Elk Mount and Palefrost Elk Fawn Pet.

Fans who opt-in for the Collector’s Edition will also be able to unlock the following in-game items: