You've got quite a bit of leveling to do.

Runescape is one of the longest-running and most beloved MMO games available today. Whether you’re a new player or someone who’s been consistently delving in for the last decade, at some point you’ll reach the level cap.

Level caps are added to games for a variety of reasons, mainly to stop players from becoming too strong, and so endgame content doesn’t become too easy.

Both Runescape and OSRS have level caps. And with both being available for years, plenty of players have reached them, some multiple times.

What is the max level in Runescape?

Runescape has levels for each individual skill, but these make up a player’s total level. The max total level differs between accounts with those on a free account being capped at 1750 and premium members reaching up to 2772.

Reaching this number will require hitting the max level 99 for each individual skill and will give you the opportunity to purchase the highly regarded Max Cape, a visual way to flaunt your achievement to surrounding players.

OSRS has a slightly lower level cap, with free players only being capable of reaching 1395 and premium members 1782.

Once you reach the highest level in the game, you’ll continue to accumulate XP. This number is then used to determine your place on the leaderboard, as everyone towards the top will be at the same max level.

Reaching 99 on each skill is no easy task and will provide plenty of content for players to work through. If you plan on securing yourself the Max Cape, it’s best to get started leveling today.