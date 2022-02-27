What is the exact release time of Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons?

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons is finally within arm’s reach, and players are excited to get their hands on the expansion that will hopefully see the end of the dragon cycle.

Similar to previous expansion pack releases, the game is set to launch at 11am CT on Feb. 28. It isn’t clear exactly when developers will bring the game down for maintenance, since they haven’t announced a time for that to take place yet. They did bring down the API on Feb. 27, however, so that data miners couldn’t get their hands on early data that would reveal parts of the game before its official launch.

We'll be temporarily disabling the Guild Wars 2 API this Sunday to avoid classified #GW2EOD information escaping from the vault of forbidden spoilers. 🤐🐲 We'll turn it back on shortly after launch. Remember to tag your End of Dragons spoilers, and we'll see you in Cantha! — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) February 25, 2022

Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons will take players to Cantha, which has been closed off to the rest of Tyria for more than 250 years. The player character is now the champion of Aurene, and the team must figure out how to end the dragon cycle that is causing an imbalance of energy in the world.

The expansion also adds fishing and Skiffs, a new turtle mount, new Strike Missions, Jade Bots, and more. End of Dragons is still available for pre-order with some bonuses for those who buy the game before it launches on Monday. Early purchasers will receive a Shing Jea Mosaic Cape, Flame Serpent Weapon Chest, and Prodigy of Shing Jea title.