Upcoming Final Fantasy XIV expansion Endwalker delayed to December

Final Fantasy XIV fans will have to be patient. The upcoming expansion Endwalker, which was set to release last summer, has been delayed again, Square Enix revealed last night. It was supposed to release on Nov. 23, but it will launch on Dec. 7 instead. Fans who preordered the expansion can discover the content on Dec. 3 instead of Nov. 19.

“I have decided to delay the release by two weeks,” game director and producer Naoki Yoshida said in the official announcement. “I just couldn’t contain my desire to further improve Endwalker’s quality, specifically because this expansion pack marks the first major culmination of events in FFXIV so far.”

Yoshida is committed to giving the best game experience possible to the players with the expansion, which will conclude the story released in 2013. Given its importance, the producer “couldn’t contain” his desire to improve Endwalker‘s quality.

We have an important announcement regarding the release date of FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker.



Details: https://t.co/THqwKa0Dpd pic.twitter.com/vdsgUulv7E — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) November 6, 2021

Naoki Yoshida also mentioned the servers’ stability, which has been challenged by the game’s increasing popularity over the last few months. The release’s postponement aims to give developers more time to improve the servers, ensuring players can try the upcoming expansion as soon as it releases.

Square Enix has postponed the release of the two next patches in line with the new Endwalker launch date. Patch 6.01 will be introduced to the live servers on Dec. 21, and patch 6.05 will drop on Jan.4, 2022.

It’s unclear which content those will add, but according to the last expansions, it’ll likely include new normal and savage raids, quests, and dungeons. This means players will have to wait until next year to try out high-end content from Endwalker instead of accessing it in December.