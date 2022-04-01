FFXIV Endwalker’s ‘Newfound Adventure’ trailer gives players a glimpse of what to expect in Patch 6.1

Final Fantasy XIV fans are finally in luck since the game is about to receive its next major Endwalker update following several months of minor patches.

And to help the players that have been patiently waiting for its release, Square Enix has given fans a trailer, providing a first peek at what to expect in the next patch.

Patch 6.1 is set to release on April 12 and brings tons of new content to discover. In addition to new main scenario quests, other aspects of the game will receive updates, such as PvP, social features, high-end duties, and more.

The trailer starts by showing Tataru drinking tea and thinking about her next adventure. It refers to the upcoming questline “Tataru’s Grand Endeavours,” which is set to be introduced in the patch.

Players will be able to discover what every former Scion has been up to since the events of Endwalker‘s main scenario quest, and some will gather again to help secondary characters met in the expansion.

A good part was shown of the upcoming alliance raid, which resembles the City of Rabanastre mixed with the style of Thavnair.

The trailer also provides players with a first look at other upcoming content, including new Hildibrand quests, the new dungeon and trial, and the Extreme Endsinger’s trial.