Square Enix teases new games on Final Fantasy’s 35th anniversary website

The first Final Fantasy game was released on the Nintendo Entertainment Center on Dec. 18, 1987. Thus, the year 2022 marks the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series. And to celebrate Final Fantasy’s anniversary, Square Enix is teasing some new games.

“The FF 35th site will support new releases, sharing info on upcoming titles and merchandise,” according to Final Fantasy VII’s producer Yoshinori Kitase on the official anniversary website. It seems like this new site is meant to promote upcoming Final Fantasy games fans are aware of, but it may also hint at games yet to be announced.

Kitase’s written statement isn’t the only thing potentially pointing to more games. Under the new titles section on the website, there’s a place for Chocobo GP and Stranger of Paradise. Just under that is a spot that hints at other games with a “And More…” teaser. While no one is sure what this new Final Fantasy game could be, it has sent fans on social media into a frenzy.

Some are hoping that Final Fantasy 16 will be announced soon, but there are no clear hints that this might be the case. For reference, Final Fantasy 15 was released about six years ago in November. While the game series has seen plenty of spin-offs recently, there has been no word of the following main entry since the last one.

While fans celebrate Final Fantasy’s 35th anniversary, they can also look to the future to discover what Square Enix has in store. With the PlayStation’s State of Play coming later today at 1pm CT, some have speculated that more news will be released then.