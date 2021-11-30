Square Enix reveals last Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker trailer

The servers will go offline in two days to introduce Endwalker's 6.0 patch.

The next Final Fantasy XIV expansion Endwalker is just around the corner, and Square Enix shared one last piece of content before players will actually get to jump in.

It’s the longest trailer ever released for the expansion, not giving much more information about the expansion, but building up the hype up to its release.

It begins by revealing a kind of tavern around an Aetheryte, where characters go on about their lives. It tells a story through the eyes of the Warrior of Light, the main character in the video.

The trailer takes the viewers on a journey in the past when the main character uses the Echo, the power only the players (and few other characters in the game) have that allows them to see the past.

In that journey, the character battles a fierce Morbol (more ferocious than you’ve ever seen in the game) and then witnesses a raging battle against the Empire.

The viewer might think the battle shown in the trailer will be part of Endwalker, but it’s a whole other story. Rather than revealing content about the expansion, it looks back to where it all began. The trailer shows the Battle of Silvertear Skies, which the character lives through the Echo.

It’s revealed thanks to some key elements of that battle present in the trailer, such as a giant dragon that looks to be Midgardsormr, the battle machines of the Dravanian Horde, and the ship of the Garlean Empire.

The end of the scene also shows countless primals being freed into Eorzea, including Titan and Ifrit, which is the event that led to the Seventh Umbral Calamity and the birth of A Realm Reborn‘s story.

This trailer makes sense considering that Endwalker will end the narrative arc that began with ARR, the rebirth of FF XIV back in 2013. It encourages the players to look back to the first events of the story to better understand the end of it.

Endwalker will release on Dec. 7, and on Dec. 3 for those who preordered the expansion with early access.