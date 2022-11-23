Black Friday isn’t just for buying gifts for other people, it’s for getting players’ favorite video games at a deep discount, too. Square Enix is playing Santa again this year and is coming in with some pretty deep discounts for some of its most beloved franchises.

While many games companies offer Black Friday discounts around the holiday season, Square Enix is coming in with some steep cuts to its games’ prices. Players will notice quite a few popular names on the list, so if you’re looking to pick up any new games for the holiday break, now might be the time to make the purchase.

Several well-known franchises are getting some sweet prices, including two of the biggest games in the Final Fantasy franchise: Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Both titles are getting a 50 percent discount.

Final Fantasy XIV‘s Endwalker expansion pack, Endwalker Collector’s Edition, Complete Edition, and Complete Collector’s Edition are all going to be half off from Nov. 18 to 28. Final Fantasy VII Remake is 50 percent off from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3 from the Square Enix Store, and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is over 40 percent off in that same timeframe.

Other popular games under the Square Enix umbrella that are getting discounts include Life Is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection, NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa edition, Outriders, Star Ocean The Devine Force, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Valkyrie Elysium, and The DioField Chronicle.

Players can find all of the deals and how long they’ll be available below. While some games are available on the Square Enix Store, other discounts may be active on retail partners such as PlayStation or Steam.

Final Fantasy XIV – Nov. 18 to 28

Endwalker expansion pack – $19.99

Endwalker Collector’s Edition – $29.99

Complete Edition – $29.99

Complete Collector’s Edition – $69.99

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Nov. 20 to Dec. 3

Final Fantasy VII Remake – $29.99

Final Fantasy VII Remake Digital Deluxe edition – $49.59

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – $39.89

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Digital Deluxe edition – $60.29

Other Square Enix games