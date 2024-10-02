Should you choose Classic or Action mode in Throne and Liberty?

If you play Throne and Liberty on PC, you can choose between Classic and Action camera modes. Here’s everything you need to know about camera modes in Throne and Liberty and which one is better.

Recommended Videos

Throne and Liberty: Classic and Action camera modes

No time to think twice in the heat of battle. Image via NCSOFT

The Action Mode is significantly smoother and more responsive in Throne and Liberty. Especially if you’re new to the MMORPG genre, I recommend sticking with the Action Mode for some time and getting the feel of gameplay before trying out Classic, as there are more things to manage. Classic Mode might be more up your alley if you’re an MMORPG veteran or have a more supportive role in combat.

You can switch camera modes anytime using the red button at the bottom of your screen or pressing a corresponding key bind (V by default).

Classic Mode

For a classic but downgraded experience. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Classic Mode, you must use the mouse to drag the camera and click on the enemies to select them as targets. The same also applies to directional skills. While it might be overwhelming if you’re new to the MMORPG genre, it also hinders your movement. When using Classic Mode, the camera often feels clunky, as if there was input lag, making me less effective in combat and ruining the overall experience.

The exceptions for using Classic Mode are if you want to enjoy a more traditional MMO experience regardless of drawbacks or have a more supportive role with long-range directional skills. Alternatively, you can turn on Left-Click to Move in the Controls settings when using Classic Mode. This makes the movement more akin to Diablo or MOBA games and might improve your experience.

Action Mode

For maximum efficiency. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Action Mode, you have a crosshair to control the camera and target enemies, like in most action games. This mode allows you to focus solely on fighting with smooth movement and fewer distractions.

To cast directional skills in the Action Mode, you also need to use the crosshair and adjust the camera angle. This might feel unusual and slower at first, but you’ll be able to quickly cast skills amid battle once you get used to it. It’s definitely my preferred mode.

You can still use the cursor in the Action Mode to interact with menus and cast general skills. To bring up the cursor, press Alt. It works as a toggle, so make sure to press Alt again to hide it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy