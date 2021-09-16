Progress continues WoW Classic dominance with world-first clear of Serpentshrine Cavern and Tempest Keep

It came down to less than a minute.

Just a few hours after World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic introduced its first content update, the newly-introduced raids have been cleared. The first guild to achieve this was the EU-based guild Progress.

The two raids added to the Burning Crusade Classic earlier today were Serpentshrine Cavern and Tempest Keep. And as you’d expect, guilds were quick to gear up and attempt to become the first to clear the pair of raids.

Progress, based on realm Firemaw, were the very first to get through both raids, as well as the first to complete Serpentshrine Cavern killing Lady Vashj. They were beaten to be the first to kill Kael’thas by the guild SALAD BAKERS who opted to clear Tempest Keep first.

Ultimately, the race came down to Progress and another guild BEEF BAR with the final boss of each respective raid being eliminated within one minute of another, resulting in Progress coming out on top.

You can check out some of the highlights from the action where Progress took down the two final raid bosses, courtesy of guild member Tetsu’s stream.

With BEEF BAR coming in second place only one minute behind Progress, the rest of the top 10 wasn’t far behind with SALAD BAKERS 10th placing run taking just under an hour longer than first place.

Here you can check out the first 10 guilds to clear the pair of raids and their respective times.