Next World of Warcraft expansion reveal stream time has been confirmed

The next chapter of World of Warcraft is almost here.

Activision Blizzard is gearing up to reveal the next chapter of World of Warcraft, starting with a new expansion reveal at 11am CT on April 19, the team confirmed today.

One week to go. ⚔️



The Expansion Reveal Event kicks off April 19.



📜 https://t.co/5UCeI4dfNA pic.twitter.com/t657u7Xbyn — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) April 12, 2022

“World of Warcraft has ignited imaginations through rich storytelling and expansive worlds that prevail throughout the Shadowlands expansion,” the announcement reads.

“From the hopeless depths of the Maw to the ethereal plains of Zereth Mortis, the Shadowlands delivers a world that challenges heroes to confront the forces that threaten to upset the cosmic balance between life and death. With the story in the Shadowlands coming to a conclusion, the time is at hand to get a sneak peek at what’s next for the heroes of Azeroth.”

Fans can watch the announcement live on the official Warcraft Twitch and YouTube channels. This will be the first new expansion for the game since Shadowlands launched in Nov. 2020.

It’s still unclear what the next chapter of World of Warcraft will look like, however, according to VGC, who cited an alleged leak from the game’s website, the next expansion could be called “Dragonflight.” This report aligns with recent datamining from the game that included new green and emerald dragon mounts, but right now none of these reports have been confirmed authentic.

Fans don’t have long to wait until they know for sure what the next expansion looks like and if you want to be first make sure to tune into the stream next Tuesday.