New World’s Heart of Madness update is now live

After a last-second delay, New World’s latest major update Heart of Madness is finally here. The update, rolled out to live servers today, will not only add the game’s first post-launch expedition, but also a new weapon and a ton of quality of life additions.

Heart of Madness’ new expedition is Tempest Heart. The post-game expedition is a new challenge for players who have reached max level as they head back to Shattered Mountain in pursuit of Isabella. This expedition is for up to five players and its recommended level is 60 with a gear score between 550 and 570.

For players who aren’t quite at max level yet, the update still brings something new to try out: the Blunderbuss weapon. Leaked by dataminers around launch, New World players have been waiting a while to get their hands on this weapon.

The Blunderbuss is a short-ranged rifle with two different playstyles; ‘Chaos’ for AOE damage and distance management and ‘Containment’ for gap closing. The weapon is perfect for close to mid-range engagements and, thanks to its scaling off Strength and Intelligence, it can fit well in many different builds.

With Heart of Madness, there are plenty of new quiet reward additions, open-world changes to help out with quality of life, bug fixes around the world, and updated quests to complete. You can check out the full patch notes for Heart of Madness here.