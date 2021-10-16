New World server transfer delayed again to ‘next week,’ Amazon Games says

Amazon Games has delayed New World‘s server transfer feature to “next week,” the company revealed last night. The company first promised it on a blog post called “Launch Day Update,” but the feature once again will sit on the shelves for some time.

“We have the final pieces of the server transfer system tested and ready to go, but we are making a difficult decision to hold it until next week,” the announcement reads. “This was a balance call between honoring a date we told you to expect, versus the disruption of a deployment during a peak play period (the weekend).”

This is hardly the first delay that Amazon Games has faced regarding the implementation of a server transfer feature. Although the measure was slated to go live in the first week of October, developers pushed the release date due to “some edge cases where the transfer experience does not meet our standards for its release,” according to an official post in the forums. The same blog post details exactly how server transfer will work—and shows a backtrack by Amazon Games regarding an important promise.

On Twitter, the company promised players would get the chance to switch servers even between regions. On Oct. 8, however, Amazon Games went back on that promise when detailing the new feature, saying “you can move your character to any world in your region” with a few exceptions based on server populations. The company later admitted that “the original information provided was incorrect.”

Server transfers have been a point of constant friction for New World since its debut. The game launched with a meteoric influx of players, creating queues of thousands of players. With the situation at its most critical, the company promised to “offer an opportunity in the next two weeks for all players to relocate their characters to a new server of their choice at no cost,” the Launch Day Update reads.