Amazon Games has addressed coin sellers, exploits, bugs, and balance changes in the latest New World patch.

The devs have finally knuckled down on coin selling in Patch 1.0.5, banning and suspending accounts, while adding restrictions to deter and prevent sellers in the future. They’ve also fixed a game-breaking exploit that was allowing players to duplicate gold and items, putting an end to the short-lived fiasco.

Life Staff’s Orb of Protection has also received some much-needed changes. Outpost Rush has been tinkered and touched up. And a long list of bugs, from repair kits to Trading Posts, have been fixed.

Here’s the full list of notes for New World Patch 1.0.5.

Coin sellers

Banned and suspended many of the reported accounts

Added restrictions to prevent player-to-player trading and currency transfer from characters under level 10, or whose account is less than 72 hours old. Logging in after your account is 72 hours old will enable your ability to trade and transfer currency once you’ve hit level 10

Redistributed coin value from some early quests to later in the Main Story questline, keeping the total amounts of coin earned the same, just delivered in quests slightly later

Trading Post usage will be restricted until new characters accept the “Introduction to Trading Post” quest in their first settlement

Exploits

Fixed a bug where players were able to duplicate items via storage sheds and crafting stations

Amazon fixed the issue of gold duplicating on territory projects the devs introduced by disabling trading and making sure it would not occur in the future should trading need to be disabled again

Combat

Life Staff: Orb of Protection Removed the small area of effects (AoE) that were triggering on passthrough from every hit of the base version of Orb of protection AoE no longer triggers on passthrough from the Aegis upgrade, it will only trigger on impact against an enemy/object now

Reduced attribute respec coin cost by 60 percent

Reduced weapon mastery respec Azoth cost by 75 percent

Reduced coin cost of chisels by 20 to 50 percent depending on tier

To encourage competition in Outpost Rush, Amazon slightly reduced the coin and Azoth rewards for the losing team

Amazon have surfaced the War conflict progress bars on the map and the Faction Board when there is an upcoming Invasion, as you can still gain War conflict for your Faction

Identical Weapon Equipping: Players can no longer equip the same weapon type in both weapon slots. The devs want each weapon slot to have a different weapon type to open up combat diversity. This change also addresses issues which could occur when swapping between weapons of the same type

Group Scaling Passives: Fixed issues which could cause passive effects that scaled on the number of nearby foes, such as Bloodlust (Great Axe), Against All Odds (Hatchet), and Outnumbered (Warhammer), to apply incorrectly

Spell Strike Consistency: Fixed issues which caused several magic spells, such as Ice Storm and Gravity Well, to not hit consistently

Resilient (Item Perk): Fixed an issue that caused this perk to reduce all damage instead of just damage from critical hits

PvP Flagging: Fixed an issue that allowed PVP and PVE players to heal each other

Outpost Rush

Fixed an issue that was allowing players to get out of the starting fort before the match starts

Amazon now prevent multiple players from interacting with the Altar in Outpost Rush. This will prevent players from getting multiple summon tokens per 500 azoth

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the nameplates of summoned allies to appear hostile

Fixed an issue that was causing Battle Bread (the food buff in Outpost Rush) to be twice as effective as intended

Updated the tool tip for Battle Bread and Monster Slayer’s Stew to properly describe the buffs they provide

Fixed an issue that could cause players to become stuck in a teleport loop if they teleported out of Outpost Rush while using /unstuck

General bug fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented some people from joining Outpost Rush because they had a pending group invite

Repair kits should no longer require coin to use

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused players to use the wrong consumable when using consumables from the inventory screen

Fixed various issues with Invasion status showing before the Invasion was declared

Updated missing English text for on-login pop up explaining housing tax compensation

Fixed an issue allowing magic weapons to animation cancel their primary attacks with weapon swap or targeting spells, causing rate of fire to be faster than intended

Fixed an issue that caused Ice Gauntlet upgrade Pylon Dodge to only work immediately after you placed the Ice Pylon

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to lose their house while offline during maintenance. In a future update, the devs will be reimbursing the players who encountered this issue. Exact details around the reimbursement will be in the corresponding update notes

Fixed an issue with enemy AI duplicating and stacking spawns during the quest “Shivering Timbers”

Fixed an issue that allowed players to initiate a server transfer if they were in the tutorial

Fixed an issue causing the Trading Post to become unresponsive or delayed

Improved server performance when a large number of players congregate in settlements

Fixed an issue that caused some territory influence to not be properly recognized when lots of players turned in PvP missions simultaneously

Fixed an issue causing some player titles to show as <uninitialized>

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck while fishing with lag

Fixed the UI notification for landing in a hot spot while fishing

Fixed a localization issue where bonus crafting percentages for tools were displaying as 0% for non-English languages

Fixed the time in Europe to properly account for the change from CEST to CET

Fixed an issue preventing gear score to increase past 589 from drop rewards

Speculative fixes