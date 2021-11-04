New World patch 1.0.5 brings changes to combat coin selling, exploits, and bug fixes

The New World team has shared the latest list of patch notes rolling out later today called update 1.0.5 and they will focus on fixing known exploits, bugs, and mitigating the coin selling issue currently plaguing the game.

According to the team’s investigations, many of the coin sellers in New World have been creating new characters and transferring their gold to other accounts to new measures are being put in place to counter this.

📝 See this week's patch notes for more information on general changes and scheduled maintenance!https://t.co/6F2IMgsw2j pic.twitter.com/5W50ZSd3qV — New World (@playnewworld) November 4, 2021

These include restrictions for trading and currency transfers on characters that are both under level 10 and are less than 72 hours old. Once these prerequisites have been met players will be able to trade as usual. Also, some early quest rewards have been altered so that less gold is given out early in the game. In turn, this gold can be gathered through later quests.

Also, players who have been reported have received bans or suspensions depending on the severity of their actions, but the team suggests that players continue to report any offenders they encounter.

Two exploits were fixed in this patch including an item duplication glitch at storage sheds and crafting stations. Along with the gold, duplication exploit on territory projects. This fix should make it so if the Trading Post is ever disabled again the problem should not arise.

The newly reenabled Outpost Rush mode had some fixes rolled out to stop players from exiting the starting fort prior to matches beginning, nameplate issues, battle bread buffs, and repaired the teleportation loop error players encountered when using the Unstuck feature.

Along with these major points, there were plenty of new bug fixes to all aspects of the game. If you’d like to check out the specifics from update 1.0.5 you can do so on the New World forum here.