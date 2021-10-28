A series of changes are coming to New World in Patch 1.0.4. The devs are cleaning up a few issues players have been facing over the past few weeks, fixing bugs, resolving exploits, and addressing concerns around invulnerability.

Amazon is also finally bringing back Outpost Rush to US West, US East, AP Southeast, and Central Europe servers this patch, and gradually enabling server transfers throughout the week.

Here’s the full list of notes for New World’s latest patch.

Outpost Rush

Outpush Rush is returning to New World Patch 1.0.4. The 20 vs. 20 PvP battle, which is set in a primordial river basin filled with forgotten ancient technologies and hidden sources of Azoth, will soon be enabled in US West, US East, AP Southeast, and Central Europe.

US West: 12pm CT

US East: 2pm CT

AP Southeast: 4pm CT

Central Europe: 9pm CT

Amazon’s goal is to adhere to the schedule, but the devs may need to adjust the timing depending on any issues that may or may not occur.

Server transfers

Servers transfers are also making a comeback. US West will be enabled at 4am CT when downtime from Patch 1.0.4 is complete. After Amazon monitors server transfers in that region and ensures no new issues crop up, it will re-enable the feature for the remaining regions at 4pm CT.

General changes

Removed the Everfall starting beach to funnel new players through the other three locations to increase the probability of new players and friends being able to start together

The first house discount reduces the purchase price, but does not reduce taxes. The UI, however, indicated to players that their taxes would be reduced, and it was only after purchasing the house and needing to pay taxes that they discovered they had to pay full price. Amazon will compensate any player who purchased a house before the UI fix went out with 2,000 coins

Slightly improved performance within Wars

Slightly improved the performance of the Life Staff with changes to the passive abilities Mending Touch and Blissful Touch.

In update 1.0.3, Amazon corrected a bug causing companies to lose income from owning multiple territories or from failed War declarations. With this update, the devs are reimbursing lost coin revenue The company treasury will be reimbursed for all lost coin revenue resulting from the issue The revenue returned will not exceed the treasury cap If a company has been completely abandoned, they will not recover lost coin

Amazon has increased the faction token cap by 50 percent for each faction tier. The devs made this change so that players can earn extra token if they’ve hit the repuptation cap and want to save up while working to advance to the next faction rank Tier 1: 5,000 tokens, increased to 7,500 Tier 2: 10,000 tokens, increased to 15,000 Tier 3: 15,000 tokens, increased to 22,500 Tier 4: 25,000 tokens, increased to 37,500 Tier 5: 50,000 tokens, increased to 75,000



General bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the faction token caps were not increasing after players had completed the rank-up quests for their faction

Fixed a rare issue causing world time to skip ahead or behind, which would subsequently cause a variety of issues across the world

Fixed an issue causing players to lose houses they owned in Cutlass Keys

Fixed several rare server crash issues

Fixed an issue with the suspension/ban notification showing incorrect times

Fixed an issue where players could use their world transfer token while they still had active trading post contracts, causing additional issues when the transfer resolved

Fixed an issue causing some AI to not spawn in the world as intended

Fixed an issue where Mrykgard Corrupted portals in Shattered Mountain were distributing higher tier gear than intended, and respawning faster than intended

Fixed an issue where enemies in Myrkgard Corrupted portal events were dropping loot

Fixed an issue causing an unintended animation when interacting with the bubbling cauldron housing item, and an issue causing the ladle object to not appear in the player’s hand while interacting

Fixed an issue with Starmetal and Orichalcum ore veins where large ore veins were rewarding small amounts of ore and small ore veins were rewarding larger amounts of ore

Fixed an issue where the War lottery timer would not pause correctly during the War lockout period

Fixed the render distance of the Jack-o-Lantern Pumpkin lights

Fixed an issue causing the GM chat tag to show on non-GM players

Fixed an issue causing armor textures to flicker

Fixed an issue in the Starstone Barrows Expedition where the arcane protection was not protecting players from certain lasers

Fixed an issue where certain enemies in the Amrine Excavation were invulnerable

Fixed an issue where the Ice Pylon could stay on an infinite cooldown

Fixed an issue where players could obtain rings that had two perks sharing an exclusive perk label, and shouldn’t exist on the same ring

Fixed an issue causing the projectile visual to be absent from Ice Gauntlet and Ice Pylon attacks

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to complete a variety of game actions after fast traveling

Speculative fixes