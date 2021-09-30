New World Paprika, Oregano, and Peppercorn locations

New World is full of adventure and opportunities. It may take longer than expected for a player to fully immerse into the New World experience, though. If you’re looking to take your character one step ahead, it may be wise to pick up a crafting skill like cooking.

By advancing in the cooking world, you’ll be able to make various foods that all have different qualities. From health recovery foods to craftings meals, you’ll be able to cook them all with the right ingredients.

Getting better at cooking may seem like the hardest part, but it’s finding the ingredients that separates patient players from the rest. As of now, there are 12 herbs in New World and they all come from a single plant called the Herb Plant. Once you collect this plant, you’ll receive one of the 12 herbs, so there’s a bit of luck involved when it comes to gathering the plants you need.

Despite the slight luck factor, players can still boost their chances by collecting herbs in areas where they seem to appear the most. If you collect more herbs, you’ll be likely to pick up the ones that you need for your next recipe.

Where to find Paprika, Oregano, and Peppercorn in New World.

Players who are after Paprika, Oregano, and Peppercorn, or one of the three, will be in luck since the areas that they commonly appear in are the same. Collecting herbs in Monarch’s Buff, close to the settlement in the area, should greatly increase your chances of finding these herbs.

If there are other players around, you can also check out the island that’s toward the west of Monarch’s Buff. The south portion of Monarch’s Buff is a decent spot to load up on some Peppercorn, Oregano, and Paprika, too.

Players who are looking to use these materials often may want to stack them more than they need to avoid going out of their way to get some materials the next time they need them.