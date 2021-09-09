New World open beta is one of the most played games on Steam on day one

The open beta for Amazon Games’ upcoming MMORPG, New World, is now live and has almost 150,000 concurrent players on day one.

Many New World players were dissatisfied with the game during its closed beta phase last month, but now many more players have the chance to test out New World before the game officially launches later this month with the changes that Amazon made to the game.

New World is one of the most played games on Steam, behind games like CS:GO and Dota 2, according to Steamdb.info.

Screengrab via Steamdb.info

We can expect these numbers to increase until the last day of the open beta, as more players engage in playing or watching streamers playing it.

The New World open beta is available to play for free now on the game’s official Steam page. New World will be released on Sept. 28.