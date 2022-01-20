New World dev blog details upcoming additions, server transfers

Fans will have a few new additions to test out in the near future and also the ability to transfer server once again coming soon.

Amazon Game Studios have been fairly quiet on news regarding New World so far in 2022, but that changed today when a 50-minute dev blog was shared to the game’s official YouTube channel.

In this sit-down with the game’s team, details from the January update were shared, along with February’s PTR plans, server transfers, and more. Firstly, the January update for New World’s live game is set to introduce Expedition Modifiers called Mutators. Mutators are the latest addition to endgame content in New World that will make expeditions more difficult and provide bigger rewards for players.

With this system, mutated tuning orbs will be made available. These will give players the ability to open any expedition with this type of orb. This means players can navigate the maps faster to take advantage of the new Mutators and six new spirit shrines have been added to the game. The cost of fast travel has also been reduced.

Expertise, the last change to New World’s endgame, has also been increased. Now players can level their Expertise up to 625, above the previous cap of 600.

The PTR won’t change too much during February. According to the team, the February update will be focused on fixing bugs and won’t include any new content.

Server population has been an issue since day one of the games and the team is still planning to further address the problem. More merges are set to come to the game in the future and along with them, a second transfer token will be distributed to all players. Right now, there is no date for this to take place.

Outside of these upcoming changes, most of the new additions over the coming months will be to repair bugs and issues plaguing the game. You can check out the full blog here.