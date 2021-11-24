New World Autumn King Pack now available via Prime Gaming

New World players can now score themselves some new in-game loot, thanks to Prime Gaming. The first “Autumn King Pack” was released, boasting an outfit, weapon skin, and more loot.

In this pack, you’ll receive the Autumnal Lord skin, 5,000 Marks of Fortune, Nose Blow emote, and Sea’s Bane Spear Skin. While you redeem these new rewards, you can also pick up anything you missed from New World’s other recent Prime Gaming drops, including both Robin Hood packs.

Celebrate the last of fall in style in @PlayNewWorld as the 🍂 King of Autumn 🍂!



Make all your enemies quiver in their boots. Pick up TWO skins, 5,000 Marks of Fortune & an emote now.



👑 https://t.co/O1VXuBKLtN pic.twitter.com/TFwlvECcly — Prime Gaming (@primegaming) November 23, 2021

If you want to claim these rewards you’ll need to make sure that your Prime Gaming account is connected to your New World account. To do this, head to the Prime Gaming loot page and sign in using the crown icon on the navigation bar. Sign in to your Amazon account and press claim on the Autumn King Pack.

Once redirected, sign in and link your Steam account, and press Go Claim once you’ve returned to Prime Gaming.

There are two more Prime Gaming drops coming to New World to round out the year with the next on Dec. 7 and the final on Dec. 21. Don’t miss out on these rewards as they likely won’t be made available in the future.