New Final Fantasy XIV Raid series pits players against familiar creature

The continuation of the Pandaemonium Raid series is coming with Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2, and during Live Letter 72, producers Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida and Toshio Murouchi gave a sneak peek at one of the new fights included in the series.

The second Raid series will have another four fights for players to figure out and will include a lot of new mechanics as well as some new bosses to fight. One of those bosses might seem quite familiar to those who have paid any attention to Alphinaud in the early days, or picked up Summoner as a job.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Although we’re not quite sure what step in the Raid series this not-so-cuddly carbuncle is, fans are assuming that it is the first fight. It is a mutated carbuncle, and even if you were able to summon it, you wouldn’t be able to control it, according to Yoshi-P.

Fans were given a glimpse at the first few mechanics of the fight and noted that the floor might hold some hints to what kind of mechanics players might have to deal with.

Screengrab via Square Enix

“A very narrow arena, there is a reason for it,” Yoshi-P said, as translated by the FFXIV Discord.

Players will also get a Savage mode of these Raids, but those will come a week after the 6.2 patch goes live. Developers are hoping that it gives raiders that like to race to be first to enjoy the story parts of the patch before they have to ready up for the Savage Raids.

More information about the Raids and how players will be able to unlock the new set will be available when Patch 6.2 releases on Aug. 23.