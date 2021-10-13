Moogle Treasure Trove event to come back next week with mounts and other cosmetics in Final Fantasy XIV

The Moogle Treasure Trove will be back soon, bringing back the hype for roulettes, A Realm Reborn duties, and PvP modes to Final Fantasy XIV.

The seasonal event will launch on Oct. 19 at 3am CT, according to Square Enix. It will bring back event-exclusive items from previous years, as well as some new ones. The players will be able to unlock the Inferno Jacket for the first time, and riding maps for A Realm Reborn areas to run faster on the ground. They don’t increase flying speed, however.

Contrary to most other FF XIV events, there is no quest to begin earning rewards. You’ll only have to complete duties indicated by a Moogle icon in the Duty Finder, which offer Irregular Tomestones of Lore, the currency used to buy the event-exclusive items.

The Main Scenario Quest duty “The Praetorium” will give out the most Tomestones, with ten for each completion. The selected trials will only reward two, but will be shorter to complete. The event is also an opportunity for the players to test out the PvP modes, which feature their own strategies and abilities, offering three or five tomestones.

The items will be up to purchase via the Itinerant Moogle, located in three main cities Limsa Lominsa, Ul’dah, and Gridania. It’ll also be possible to bring back the Irregular Tomestones earned during previous events to trade them for items.

There is no shortage of items to unlock, and it can also be confusing to determine what to choose. Many of them can be unlocked by other ways in the game, but made easier through the Irregular Tomestones. Others, such as the Inferno Jacket, can only be earned with the event, which makes them more exclusive. There are some fan-made guides to help the players choose how to spend their Tomestones.

The Moogle Treasure Trove event will be available until Endwalker‘s release, set for Nov. 23 alongside the introduction of patch 6.0. All the information on the event can be accessed on its official webpage.