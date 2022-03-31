Lost Ark servers briefly undergo maintenance due to issues following weekly update

Lost Ark players have had to deal with some server downtime today.

After a five-hour maintenance period to introduce a weekly update, which only consists of some bug fixes, all Western servers went under maintenance again earlier today. Although it was expected to last one hour, the servers were back online around 10am CT.

This update has seemingly introduced more bugs instead of fixing them since this unscheduled downtime aimed to “address some issues,” according to the publisher.

Maintenance has been completed and the servers are back online. Thank you for your patience.https://t.co/yGdknfcwSp — Lost Ark (@playlostark) March 31, 2022

On the game’s official forums, several topics were created by players following the weekly maintenance where they reported getting crash issues when completing some specific quests, FPS drops, and other various errors.

The weekly update was supposed to fix a few issues regarding the Competitive Proving Grounds, chat functionality, and improve the Weekly Battle Item Bundle selection.

The developer also acknowledged the server time was incorrect in some regions following time changes, but it has yet to be fixed.