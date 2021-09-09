Jagex reverses decision to block HD mod from Old School Runescape after fan backlash

The developer are working on a way to offer the mod until they are able to launch their own version.

Less than 24 hours after shutting down a visual mod for Old School Runescape that would bolster its appearance and bring it into the HD realm, Jagex has reversed its decision and announced the mod will be supported for a limited time.

In a blog post, the Old School team shared that after hearing community feedback they’d held discussions regarding their decision to ban the mod.

“We hear your feedback loud and clear and we’ve been discussing that feedback all day and, while discussions continue, we absolutely intend to act on it,” the blog post reads. “Our conversations today have also included 117Scape and Adam from RuneLite and we are actively exploring options on how we can work together to offer 117Scape’s plug-in as a bridge until our own version is ready for release.”

The Runelite HD mod by creator 117scape set to give the game an upgraded look that would drastically improve the current graphics. Just hours from its imminent release, Jagex contacted its creator and asked them to cease development on the project as this was an area that the company planned to explore in the future.

While at the time it didn’t breach the game’s guidelines to create or use a HD mod, Jagex shared it would be altered to reflect this in the near future. Following this news, Runescape players took to social media and in-game to protest the “banning” of this mod.

Among these protests, the team at Old School Runescape claims to have received unacceptable levels of abuse targetted at individual members of staff and in their statement urged players not to engage in this behavior.