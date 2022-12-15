Is Blue Protocol an MMO? Explained

Blue Protocol is a new game coming from Bandai Namco that seems to be jumping on the Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy-like game phase that has taken the free-to-play market by storm.

It is set to release sometime in the second half of 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, with a beta scheduled to release sometime in the first half of 2023.

With the few details and gameplay trailers that the game has had so far, many fans are curious to know if this is a new MMO game coming from Bandai Namco and Amazon Games. After all, it makes sense, Amazon has released both New World and Lost Ark over the past few years, both being in the MMO genre. So is Blue Protocol another one of these giant games?

What genre is Blue Protocol?

The world of Regnas is on the brink of destruction…



You’ll need to rely on friends and strangers to help you rediscover the hero you are.



In this free-to-play Online Action RPG, it’s up to you to win back the future! pic.twitter.com/ynzPjUAMDW — BLUE PROTOCOL (@BLUEPROTOCOL) December 9, 2022

Blue Protocol is a free-to-play Multiplayer Online Action RPG, according to Bandai Namco,

This puts it more in the realm of games like Genshin Impact, where the game is more focused on the single-player experience and gives players to chance to search around a large world while also giving you online multiplayer segments through the form of raids and other features.

There is not much known about the game currently to really define it as an MMO. Not much about the game has been shown off but from what we can see, and how the game is being advertised, the game is not an MMO and instead just a massive free-to-play game with online elements.

While things like raids, guilds, and other MMO-like features are available, there is not enough information to classify it as a true MMO experience until we see more of the game into 2023.