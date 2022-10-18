Complete the Hildibrand quests wearing this on to become a real detective.

After the release of Endwalker in Final Fantasy XIV, the developer is keeping on adding more content and items to collect to keep the game fresh.

The update 6.25, released on Oct. 18, introduced a lot of new features, quality-of-life improvements, and balance changes. New outfits were also added, linked to the features introduced by the update.

The Noir outfit, an homage to the detective genre, is included in that patch. Here is how to unlock it.

How to unlock the Noir outfit in Final Fantasy XIV

The Noir outfit is composed of a Hat, a Longcoat, Leather Gloves, Slacks, and Shoes. They can all be unlocked using the same currency, although the Longcoat is the most expensive piece of the outfit.

The players can get the Noir outfit by trading them to Trisassant, in Old Sharlayan (X: 12.0, Y: 13.5). He will exchange them for Sil’dihn Potsherds.

Those Sil’dihn Potsherds can be earned by completing Variant dungeons, which are unlocked in the same location of Old Sharlayan, with the quest called “A Key to the Past.”

Screengrab via Square Enix

The players will need a total of 72 Sil’dihn Potsherd. Considering you get around nine of them every run, you will have to complete around 10 Variant dungeons to get the full outfit.

When speaking to Trisassant in Old Sharlayan, you can get them by selecting the Sil’dihn Potsherd exchange, and then selecting the items. You can also unlock the “/wow” emote using this currency, which corresponds to the Ballroom Etiquette item in the trade window.