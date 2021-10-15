How to unlock the Challenge Log in Final Fantasy XIV

The Challenge Log is one of the core features of Final Fantasy XIV, but it doesn’t unlock right away. When you first start playing the game, you won’t have access to the Challenge Log, and it’ll stay that way until you hit level 15.

While similar mechanics are unlocked through levels in other games, you’ll need to complete a few extra steps in Final Fantasy XIV. The Challenge Log is locked behind a quest called Rising to the Challenge.

Before you go and find the quest giver, I’tolwann, who is located in the upper decks of Limsa Lominsa, you’ll need to complete the Call of the Sea quest. Doing any of the Call of the Sea quests will be enough to unlock the Rising to the Challenge quests from Limsa Lominsa, which unlocks the Challenge Log.

Once you go through the process of completing these quests, you’ll gain access to the Challenge Log. It’ll serve as a guide at times since it contains a wide range of adventuring objectives. Players will be able to complete these objectives in exchange for experience and gil.

Completing the Challenge Log will also reward players, and challenges will be available on a weekly basis with a reset on every Tuesday. You can check out the complete list of all the objectives you’ll get to complete once you unlock the challenge log here.

While some of these challenges and weeklies can be challenging, you can complete them a couple of days late with ease, thanks to the video guides put together by dedicated community members. If you’re struggling with a quest, all you’ll need to do will be typing its name into YouTube, and there should be a video guide walking you through the challenge.