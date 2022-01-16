How to transfer characters to a new Home World in Final Fantasy XIV

It’s not easy to choose which server to join when playing Final Fantasy XIV. Luckily for players, this decision isn’t definitive: there’s always a way to transfer your favorite character to another World, or even to another Data Center.

It can be useful if you want to join your friends’ Free Company when it’s based on another server, or when you’re not particularly tied to a server, but are interested in the transfer bonus for Preferred and New Worlds, including the double XP boost. Whatever the reason, here’s how to give your character a new Home World.

How to transfer characters to a new Home World in FFXIV?

Not everyone can transfer their character from one Home World to another. First, players must own the game and follow some steps to prepare their character for the process.

If you’re looking to transfer your characters to a new Home World, you’ll have to take a few in-game steps before starting the process. In short, anything that ties the character to a specific World must be cut before they become eligible for a transfer. You should:

Log out from the game and be outside an instanced area.

Leave your Free Company (since these are World-based).

Remove all items from the Market Board.

Take all items entrusted by the Calamity Salvager (located in each main city).

Take your Chocobo back.

Sell your plot.

The general transfer fee amounts to $18, but transfers to New or Preferred Worlds are free of charge, and the character will even receive rewards such as an XP boost and items. The developer encourages players to join servers that are less crowded to even out their load. The status of all Worlds is regularly updated on the official server status page.

After taking the necessary in-game steps, you’ll have to actively request a character transfer. Here’s how to do it:

Log out and close the game if it isn’t done already.

Navigate to the Mog Station.

Log in.

Select the tab “Home World Transfer” in the Additional Services category.

Follow the steps indicated by the website.

When the transfer process is complete, you’ll receive an email notification from Square Enix. It’s advised to wait for this mail before logging in again on your character since it can cause issues if the transfer isn’t complete yet.

When you log in after the transfer is complete, you might need to change your name or your retainer’s name in case of another player has the same in this server.

Following the transfer, the character will lose all blacklist information, competitive rankings, and deep dungeon scores. They’ll keep their retainers and items stored and resources, however.